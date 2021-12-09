Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.