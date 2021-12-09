Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.56.

Big Lots stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

