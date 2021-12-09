BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.17

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2590977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.