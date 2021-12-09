Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 274,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

