Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the quarter. Gentex accounts for 3.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $55,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after buying an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 28.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after buying an additional 497,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gentex by 47.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,008,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

