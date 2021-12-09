Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 653 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.72 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

