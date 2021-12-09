BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

