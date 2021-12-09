Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MYC stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.67% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

