BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years.

BHV stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

