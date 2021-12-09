Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

