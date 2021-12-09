Blockstack (STX) Market Cap Tops $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00381311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00043654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.00225964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

