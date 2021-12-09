Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells $824,600.00 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:APRN opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $274.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 136.00% and a negative net margin of 15.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

