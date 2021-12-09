BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$21.43 and last traded at C$21.40. 139,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 130,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.