Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.85 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.