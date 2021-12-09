Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

