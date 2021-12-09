Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 605,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 131.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

