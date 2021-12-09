BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Cap Hits $86.03 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $86.03 million and approximately $57.81 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

