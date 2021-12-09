Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $69,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 93.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $153.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

