Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $112.02 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,884,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $112,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $$57.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,638. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

