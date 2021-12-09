BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. However, the integrated firm expects its refining margin to drop in the December quarter due to seasonal demand. Also, the firm’s balance sheet has more debt exposure than the industry. BP expects high maintenance activities to hurt its bottom line.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of BP opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. BP has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in BP by 6.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BP by 38.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in BP by 77.3% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

