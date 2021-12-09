Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($100.38).

FRA BNR opened at €78.74 ($88.47) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.37.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

