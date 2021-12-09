Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.34 ($100.38).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA BNR opened at €78.74 ($88.47) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.37.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.