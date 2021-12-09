Brian John Jr. Pendleton Purchases 10,000 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) insider Brian John Jr. Pendleton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PARTS iD stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. PARTS iD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ID shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PARTS iD by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the period.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

