Brian John Jr. Pendleton Purchases 10,000 Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Stock

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) insider Brian John Jr. Pendleton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PARTS iD stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. PARTS iD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $10.82.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ID shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
About PARTS iD
PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.