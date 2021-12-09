British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.59) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The company has a market capitalization of £61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,575.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,681.22.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

