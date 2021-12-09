British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.59) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The company has a market capitalization of £61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,575.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,681.22.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

