Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. 2,211,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,973. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

