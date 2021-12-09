Brokerages Anticipate Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Enerpac Tool Group news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.