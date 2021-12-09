Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $334.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.19 million. GDS posted sales of $250.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,787. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

