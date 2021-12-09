Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.45. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

