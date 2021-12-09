Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce $434.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $441.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.00.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock worth $18,981,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Comerica Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,974,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $32.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.43. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

