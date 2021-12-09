Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after acquiring an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,396,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after acquiring an additional 532,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,160,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 772,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

