Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:RAD traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. 44,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,660. The firm has a market cap of $734.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Rite Aid has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $32.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

