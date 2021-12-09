Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Saratoga Investment reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 17,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,130. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $328.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

