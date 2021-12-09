Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

SCPH stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

