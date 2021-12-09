Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of SIX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. 1,082,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,960. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 447,812 shares of company stock worth $18,248,941. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.