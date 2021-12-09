Brokerages Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.23. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. 671,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,096,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. Twitter has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

