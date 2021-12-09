Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $668.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

