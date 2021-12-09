Brokerages Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $8.40

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.