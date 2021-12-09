Brokerages Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) PT at $24.75

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter valued at $8,599,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at $6,966,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,018. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

