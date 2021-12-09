Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $20.93

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 1,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banc of California has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

