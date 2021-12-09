Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$31.76

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.53. 2,961,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,385. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.44. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.