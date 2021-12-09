Brokerages Set Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) PT at $3.75

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CRRFY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

