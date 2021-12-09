Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $26.33

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

CRLBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 548,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,157. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

