Brokerages Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT at $53.30

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.30.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in eHealth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in eHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 3,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,568. eHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $671.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.