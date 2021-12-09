Brokerages Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of XGN stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. Exagen has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.