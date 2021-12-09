Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $355.65

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $1,101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 173.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 188.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $477,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.18. 8,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,710. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

