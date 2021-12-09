Brokers Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

