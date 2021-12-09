Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.99.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

