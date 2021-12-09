Brokers Set Expectations for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

WRE opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

