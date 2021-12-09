Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Brookfield Business Partners posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $6,329,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.00. 346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

