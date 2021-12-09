Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.95. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $368,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $2,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

