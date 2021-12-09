Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.05. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

